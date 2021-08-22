in Longview, TX 75601, US
36th Annual Inside Garage Sale First Christian Church 720 N. 6th St, Longview, TX We are located at the corner of 6th and Padon. Just off Hwy 80 near Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center. Mon. Aug. 23 thru Fri. Aug. 27. 8AM - 6PM (Mon-Thur) 8AM - 1PM (Fri) The Disciple House gym is filled with clothing and shoes for all ages, books, furniture, sporting goods, baby items, toys, seasonal items, household items and lots of misc. items.classified.news-journal.com
