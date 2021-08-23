Cancel
Congress & Courts

House must pass Senate's infrastructure bill

By Mike Wade
Napa Valley Register
 4 days ago

All Californians will benefit if the House passes the bi-partisan infrastructure bill approved by the Senate. It gives Congress a once-in-a-generation opportunity to promote drought resiliency, adjust to climate change, protect the environment, mitigate wildfires, maintain a safe, healthy, local food supply and ensure communities have the water they need for their homes and businesses.

napavalleyregister.com

