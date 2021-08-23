Cancel
Jeffrey Wright, Bryan Cranston, Hope Davis, Liev Schreiber Join Wes Anderson’s Next Film

By Kunga Sagar
mxdwn.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith The French Dispatch on its way to delight both indie crowds and mass audiences this award season, the king of modern idiosyncratic directors Wes Anderson has already got his next project in development. Margot Robbie and Tom Hanks are the biggest names attached, as well as the usual Anderson players back in action: Adrien Brody, Bill Murray, Jason Schwartzman, and Tilda Swinton.

