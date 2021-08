FSU DC Adam Fuller on scrimmage performance, two-week evals

Kellen Mond made his NFL debut on Saturday, and he did not take head coach Mike Zimmer’s criticism too well. The root of the COVID-19 problem the Minnesota Vikings had in their quarterback room came when rookie Kellen Mond tested positive, and Kirk Cousins’ expectedly tone-deaf didn’t help. Since he only returned to practice last Tuesday, head coach Mike Zimmer deemed it unrealistic for Mond to play in Saturday’s preseason opener against the Denver Broncos.