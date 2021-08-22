$40 or less

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. With Labor Day right around the corner, we’re gearing up for summer’s last hurrah and celebrating the change of seasons the best way we know how: by looking ahead and getting a head start on fall updates during Overstock’s Labor Day Clearance Sale. The perfect opportunity to stock up on everything for the home, this year’s sale runs from August 24 to September 13 with thousands of items on sale across every (yes, every) category and free shipping. So what kind of deals can you expect from this year’s sale? Look for decor and accessories starting at $19, rugs starting at $25, kitchen and dining furniture starting at $89, and living room furniture starting at $125, to name just a few. Whether you’re looking for a few fun pieces to switch things up or are in the market for a total design overhaul, this sale has everything you could need — and that’s why we went ahead and rounded up 10 of our favorite pieces to help inspire your next project. Happy shopping!