Texas State

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott now testing negative for COVID-19

wcn247.com
 5 days ago

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says that he has tested negative for COVID-19, four days after testing positive. He said in a video clip he tweeted on Saturday that he's been told his infection was brief and mild because he was vaccinated. The 63-year-old Abbott was vaccinated in December. The Republican governor has refused calls to reinstate mask mandates as the highly contagious delta variant surges in Texas. Abbott tested positive for the virus a day after appearing without a mask while speaking indoors near Dallas to a crowded room of GOP supporters, most of whom were older and unmasked.

