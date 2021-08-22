Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

By SOPHIA TAREEN - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 5 days ago

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remain under doctors’ observation at a Chicago hospital and are “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19. One of the couple's five children, Jonathan Jackson, tells The Associated Press they're being carefully monitored, in part because of their age. The 79-year-old Jackson is vaccinated against the virus and received his first dose in January during a publicized event as he urged others to receive the inoculation as soon as possible. His 77-year-old wife is also an activist. Both were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago a day earlier for monitoring by doctors.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Society
Local
Illinois Health
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Coronavirus
Chicago, IL
Society
Local
Illinois Entertainment
Chicago, IL
Entertainment
Chicago, IL
Health
Chicago, IL
Coronavirus
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesse Jackson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Ap#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
WorldPosted by
The Hill

ISIS-K attack upends Kabul evacuation

The deadly ISIS-K attack at the Kabul airport on Thursday has upended U.S. evacuation efforts and confirmed widespread fears a terrorist group would seek to capitalize on the chaos as thousands scramble to leave Afghanistan's capital before next week. The Biden administration for weeks had warned of such an ambush,...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

US intel review inconclusive on COVID-19 origin

An intelligence community report released Friday was inconclusive as to whether COVID-19 originated in a lab or jumped from animals to humans naturally, though U.S. officials stated that it was not developed as a biological weapon. The report by the intelligence community (IC) said both the lab leak theory and...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
Theater & DancePosted by
The Associated Press

JoJo Siwa to join same-sex couple on ‘Dancing With Stars’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Pop star JoJo Siwa will compete as part of the first same-sex pairing on “Dancing With the Stars” for the show’s upcoming 30th season. Olympic gymnastics champion Suni Lee also is joining the cast, the rest of which will be announced on Sept. 8. ABC said Thursday the celebrities will find out which pro dancer they’ll partner with on the season premiere Sept. 20.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas House passes GOP-led election overhaul bill

The Texas state House passed a sweeping election overhaul bill on Friday after months of partisan fighting and a quorum-breaking walkout by Texas Democrats who had sought to stop the measure in its tracks. The 80-41 vote on SB 1 lowered the curtain on a months-long fight by Texas Democrats...

Comments / 0

Community Policy