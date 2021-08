Captain Mike Loust checked in from the Tomahawk out of Fishermans Landing in San Diego CA. Calling in from the Bluefin grounds out on a 1.5 Day trip. It is a little slower then it was yesterday. There is a lot of fish here but they seemed to have moved more north. We have 7 Bluefin on the boat so far this morning. We got here when the sun came up and hooked up on a 180-200 pounder, saw some color and then it spit the hook. We have been plunking away on here this morning and pulling on one right now. We have had some casualties but that’s just the way it goes when you are Bluefin fishing. Heavier rods and 2 speed reels are getting them. We’ll check back in here later.