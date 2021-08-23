Cancel
BCBSKS Foundation Promotes Healthier Schools Through Grant

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSchool nurses, teachers and administrators can now apply for a Healthy Habits for Life grant at bcbsks.com/hhfl. The Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Foundation is offering up to $150,000 in grants to assist schools in implementing programs that promote healthy lifestyle choices to their K-12 students. These school-based programs must address at least one of three criteria: reduce cardiovascular risk, increase physical activity or learn healthy eating habits. The deadline to submit an application is Oct. 8.

