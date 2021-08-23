Cancel
Video Games

Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles Getting Playable Demons Post-Release; New Screenshots Revealed

By Giuseppe Nelva
Twinfinite
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday Aniplex announced with a press release that you can expect to play demons in the upcoming Demon Slayer game Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles. To be precise, they will be released after the game’s launch and they will be playable in the versus mode, but no details on who will be included have been shared. The publishes promises more info down the line.

#Screenshots#Demons#Xbox Series X#The Hinokami Chronicles#Xbox One Pc#Nezuko#Kimetsu Academy
