Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles Getting Playable Demons Post-Release; New Screenshots Revealed

Today is the 35th anniversary of Metroid’s release in Japan, and Nintendo of America is celebrating with a new look at Metroid Dread. In a new trailer for the fifth side-scrolling Metroid game, Samus arrives on planet ZDR and encounters an ancient civilization of high-tech aliens. We see their hieroglyphics, which seem to recount a history of war and conflict on the planet. It looks like Samus will even meet the alien creatures. If these are friends or foes, however, remains unknown.