Don Everly Dies in Nashville at Age 84

By Vernell Hackett
soundslikenashville.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDon Everly, half of the popular Everly Brothers duo, Passed away yesterday (August 21) in Naahville. He was 84. Don and his brother Phil were country and rock and roll sensations in the 1950’s and 1960’s with hits including “Wake Up Little Susie,” “Bye Bye Love” and “All I Have To Do Is Dream.” Phil passed away in 2014 of COPD at the age of 74. The brothers were known for their close harmonies, causing a deejay to once say of them, “when they harmonize their voices become one.”

