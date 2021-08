Coronado Islander Girls Tennis Team Looks Toward An Exciting 2021 Season. The 2021 Islanders Girls Tennis season is nearly upon us. After a year of a mixed/ co-ed Boys and Girls team, tennis will once again go back to its original format of the Girls Team playing in the fall and the Boys Team taking the courts in the spring. While there will be a slew of new faces in green in white this fall, the coach leading the way will stay the same. “I think this season is going to be exciting and full of growth for this team, ” said Head Coach Rob Moore of the Girls Team.