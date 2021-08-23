Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

San Francisco 49ers' Trey Lance recovers from slow start to second preseason game, leads 2 TD dri...

By Nick Wagoner
ABC30 Fresno
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSan Francisco 49ers rookie quarterbackTrey Lance's second preseason game went a lot like his first one -- in reverse. Lance got off to a quick start in last week's game against the Kansas City Chiefs, hitting an 80-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Trent Sherfield on his second pass attempt before completing just one of his final seven attempts. But on Sunday night against the Los Angeles Chargersat SoFi Stadium, it took Lance longer to find a rhythm.

abc30.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Shanahan
Person
Nate Sudfeld
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#San Francisco#Lions#American Football#The Kansas City Chiefs#Niners#Chargers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
San Francisco 49ers
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLYardbarker

'Growing buzz' for Trey Lance to become 49ers starting quarterback?

The San Francisco 49ers traded up to draft Trey Lance with plenty of confidence he could be their long-term franchise quarterback. After two preseason games, an increasing number of people believe Lance shouldn’t have to wait any longer. After missing a majority of the 2020 college football season due to...
NFL49erswebzone.com

Kyle Shanahan details expectations for Trey Lance’s first preseason game

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Football! It's back! For real! (Sort of). On Saturday, we'll see the 49ers play football against another team. More San Francisco 49ers News. Kyle Shanahan on 49ers rookie Trey Lance: "Trey's...
NFLPosted by
Great Bend Post

49ers excited to see preseason debut for Trey Lance

Coach Kyle Shanahan knows that in the big picture, it won’t matter how well Trey Lance plays in his exhibition debut for the San Francisco 49ers. That doesn’t dampen Shanahan’s excitement to see his rookie first-round quarterback take the field in a game for the first time Saturday night when the Niners host the Kansas City Chiefs in an exhibition game.
49erswebzone.com

Trey Lance electrifies, hits home run in 49ers’ preseason opener

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Trey Lance showed off his deep arm with an 80-yard touchdown pass to Trent Sherfield to open his second drive against the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2021 exhibition opener. More...
NFLFresno Bee

Here’s what 49ers head coach wants Trey Lance to focus on after uneven preseason game

Trey Lance’s pro career began Saturday night with an uneven preseason debut, which included signs of brilliance. The effort left 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan wanting more. “For him to get his first NFL game, I thought it was huge for him. And I know there’s a lot of things that he’s going to already know without seeing us that he’s going to be hard on himself for, and that he can get better,” Shanahan said Sunday on a conference call after reviewing the film from the 19-16 loss to the Chiefs.
NFL49erswebzone.com

Whitner: 49ers’ Trey Lance not ready to start

1.6k shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Former San Francisco 49ers safety and current football analyst Donte Whitner was on KNBR Radio Tuesday to discuss the team's recent preseason game. Though he was asked about the defense, specifically the safeties, much of his time on air was spent discussing rookie quarterback, Trey Lance.
NFLNew York Post

Trey Lance could be ‘pushing’ Jimmy Garoppolo out of 49ers starting gig

The quarterback controversy is heating up in San Francisco, and Jimmy Garoppolo’s starting job is not safe. Rookie Trey Lance has had a strong training camp to open his career, showcasing his elite arm strength and athleticism. Which has opened the door for him to surpass Garoppolo and steal his starting spot.
NFLSkySports

Kyle Shanahan assesses Trey Lance's debut for San Francisco 49ers

Asked when he would routinely watch game tape, Trey Lance admitted he planned on studying film later that night having just made his San Francisco 49ers debut in Saturday's preseason loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Between a string of more than tidy highlight throws were some minor 'miscues' processing...
NFL49erswebzone.com

Trey Lance does good things, then bad things, and other notes from 49ers’ preseason opener

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Well, we got it, finally. Trey Lance in an NFL game. For a while, it was glorious. Then things deteriorated; as the second-team offensive line got battered and Lance found himself under near constant pressure, the offense felt disjointed. Some of this was Lance's fault, some wasn't.
NFL49erswebzone.com

Awful, then awesome: 49ers’ Trey Lance eventually thrives in preseason win

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Rookie quarterback Trey Lance completed 8 of 14 passes for 102 yards, two TDs and an interception, rebounding after opening with three ugly drives in the 49ers' 15-10 preseason win over the Chargers.
Posted by
49erswebzone

Watch: Both of Trey Lance’s TD passes during 49ers-Chargers

872 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Neither Jimmy Garoppolo nor Trey Lance started hot against the Los Angeles Chargers. Both San Francisco 49ers quarterbacks threw interceptions early on. Lance, however, received some extended playing time and remained on the field into the third quarter.
NFL49erswebzone.com

Trey Lance working on throw velocity as 49ers preseason continues

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Trey Lance has thrown a lot of fastballs through the preseason, and he is continuing to work on making it easier for his receivers to catch his passes. More San Francisco...
49erswebzone.com

Takeaways after 49ers offense starts slow, roars back to life under Trey Lance

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Well, that certainly felt like a preseason game. Until there were about two minutes left in the first half, the 49ers' offense looked like it was sleepwalking through the game. More...
49erswebzone.com

After slow start, Lance ends night with 2 TD drives

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Trey Lance's second preseason game went a lot like his first one -- in reverse. After struggling to find a rhythm early against the Chargers on Sunday, the 49ers rookie QB recovered to finish 8-of-14 for 102 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

Comments / 0

Community Policy