Kicking off the NFL preseason action on Saturday, August 14 are the Miami Dolphins and the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago. For the Bears, fans are looking forward to the debut of rookie quarterback Justin Fields as the team looks to return to the playoffs after squeaking in last year with an 8-8 record. The Miami Dolphins missed the postseason despite a 10-6 record, and look to take the next step with Tua Tagovailoa on offense, and their strong defense.