FOMC minutes stole some of Jackson Hole's thunder
There are two highlights in the last full week of August that will draw the attention of investors: the Federal Reserve's symposium (Jackson Hole) and the preliminary August PMI reports. Still, the 800-lb gorilla in the room remains the virus. For many countries with limited access to vaccines and/or low vaccination rates, the calls in some Western press to just live with it sounds callous and disconnected. Vaccine hesitancy in the US appears to have been dealt a blow by the recent surge of cases that are taxing several states' hospital capacity. The number of virus cases in the US has roughly doubled in the past two weeks.www.fxstreet.com
Comments / 0