FOMC minutes stole some of Jackson Hole's thunder

USD JPY -0.02%. On Tuesday, the US dollar index rose for the 2nd day in a row. Investors reacted positively to the withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan. This is expected to reduce budgetary spending. In addition, the US dollar index was supported by negative news on other currencies. Reserve Bank of New Zealand at its meeting today kept the rate at 0.25%, although it was expected to rise to 0.5%. In the capital of New Zealand - the city of Auckland, a 7-day quarantine was introduced due to new cases of coronavirus. Reserve Bank of Australia published Meeting Minutes of its July meeting, in which there was no information about the imminent tightening of monetary policy. The Australian dollar plummeted to a 9-month low, while the New Zealand dollar plummeted to a 3-week low. FOMC Minutes (materials of the July Fed meeting) will be released in the US today, which may affect the rate of the American currency. They are of increased importance ahead of the Fed's annual Jackson Hole symposium on August 28th. US construction data will also be released today. In Canada, the Eurozone and South Africa, there are inflation data for July. Inflation has already been released in Britain and it fell to 2% yoy in July compared to 2.5% in June. This contributed to the strengthening of the British pound.