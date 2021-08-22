Dolphins Winners & Losers vs. Falcons: Tua Impresses, Sam Eguavoen Shines & Offensive Line Struggles
Miami Dolphins winners and losers emerged as the game came to a conclusion as players like Tua Tagovailoa, Myles Gaskin and Sam Eguavoen showed out and helped propel the Dolphins to a 37-17 victory over the Falcons. Others however struggled including Robert Hunt, Adam Shaheen and the Dolphins WR Group as they continue to miss time due to injuries.
