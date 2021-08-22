Cancel
Dolphins Winners & Losers vs. Falcons: Tua Impresses, Sam Eguavoen Shines & Offensive Line Struggles

By Miami Dolphins Today
chatsports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMiami Dolphins winners and losers emerged as the game came to a conclusion as players like Tua Tagovailoa, Myles Gaskin and Sam Eguavoen showed out and helped propel the Dolphins to a 37-17 victory over the Falcons. Others however struggled including Robert Hunt, Adam Shaheen and the Dolphins WR Group as they continue to miss time due to injuries. Dolphins Today host RC Maxfield gives his preseason week 2 winners and losers for Falcons vs. Dolphins in today’s video! Go and subscribe to Dolphins Today for the latest Dolphins news and rumors: http://youtube.com/DolphinsNews?sub_c... Miami Dolphins winners and losers for preseason week 2 vs.

