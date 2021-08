Last Wednesday, Atlanta Braves star Freddie Freeman hit for the cycle in a game. That news reminded me of a funny story from earlier this season. Freeman, a five-time all-star, was struggling earlier in the season and was hitting a little over the .220 mark. His five-year-old son told him, “Daddy you got to start playing better.” When Freeman asked Charlie why he said “So we can go to the All-Star Game so I can meet Fernando Tatis.” Freeman then said “So that’s the only reason you want me to play better?” to which Charlie replied emphatically. “YES”….