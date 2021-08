BOSTON (CBS) — August has not been a very fun month for Red Sox closer Matt Barnes. And with back to back appearances that saw him allow three runs over just a third of an inning, the Red Sox may look to someone else to shut the door in the ninth inning — at least temporarily. It’s something Alex Cora is kicking around the office after Barnes was tagged for a solo homer by Josh Donaldson and two walks without recording an out in Tuesday night’s 11-9 win over the Twins. On Monday, Barnes blew a 3-1 Red Sox lead in...