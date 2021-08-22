Lieutenant Dan Quickest Sunday in Green Flash 'Cap at Del Mar
Nick Alexander’s homebred Lieutenant Dan was just too fast for seven rivals in Sunday’s $101,500 Green Flash Handicap at Del Mar, running five furlongs on turf in :55.98. The 5-year-old gelding by Alexander’s prime stallion, Grazen, shook off pressure early, then cleared late to finish two and a quarter lengths best in the dash for 3-year-olds and up. He picked up a check for $60,000 for the win and pushed his bankroll to $543,740.www.dmtc.com
