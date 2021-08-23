Southern Veterinary Partners Rank No. 862 on the 2021 Inc. 5000 with Three-Year Revenue Growth of 565 Percent

Digital-first retailers are emerging from Covid in a greater position of strength compared to incumbent retailers (those who started in stores, catalogs or wholesale before adding ecommerce) — even as people begin to resume their pre-pandemic ways of life. According to a recent survey of more than 100 retailers by CommerceNext and sponsored by Yotpo, the number one challenge for incumbent retailers was making their data actionable, despite the digital transformation gains made by nearly every retailer in the past year. The robust survey of marketing leaders found that digital-first retailers have already figured this out and are much more focused on driving customer retention, acquisition and delivering superior site experience.