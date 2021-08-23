Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

Southern Veterinary Partners Rank No. 862 on the 2021 Inc. 5000 with Three-Year Revenue Growth of 565 Percent

Stamford Advocate
 4 days ago

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (PRWEB) August 22, 2021. The nation’s fastest-growing veterinary management company, Southern Veterinary Partners (SVP), has ranked on the 2021 Inc. 5000 for the fourth consecutive year, landing at number 862 with a three-year revenue growth of 565 percent. Inc. Magazine’s annual list of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies, the...

www.stamfordadvocate.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veterinary Medicine#Veterinary Care#The 2021 Inc 5000#Prweb#Magazine#Svp#Dvm#Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Veterinary
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
BusinessStamford Advocate

SBC Wealth Management Makes Debut on Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America

SBC Wealth Management Recognized on the 2021 Inc. 5000, With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 45 Percent. Inc. magazine today revealed that SBC Wealth Management is ranked on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
MarketsStamford Advocate

TRADE IDEAS Marks 5th Straight Appearance on the Inc. 5000

2020 Performance Earned Ranking of No. 2946 With 3-Year Revenue Growth of 131 Percent. Inc. magazine today revealed that Trade Ideas is No. 2946 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
EconomyStamford Advocate

$100 Million First Harvest Opportunity Zone Fund launches seeking Accredited Investors for Investment into High-Tech Hybrid Farming Ventures

The $100 Million First Harvest OZ Fund launches seeking accredited investors for investment into High-Tech Hybrid Farming Ventures throughout the country. The Fund is raising their Series A Round. The Fund is already targeting several specific locations, including one in Upstate New York. The process of getting projects approved by local authorities is already underway.
BusinessSFGate

BDEX Named "Best Contact Database Company" in 2021 MarTech Breakthrough Awards

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (PRWEB) August 23, 2021. BDEX, the first and largest data exchange platform (DXP) in the U.S., has been named the “Best Contact Database Company” in the fourth annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards program. The highly respected program recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global marketing, sales and advertising technology industry.
Businesshotelnewsresource.com

Bally's Corporation Selects Vizergy® to Build Digital Footprint

Vizergy® Digital Marketing, the leading provider of digital marketing and sales for the hospitality industry, is proud to announce the addition of a new client, Bally’s Corporation (NYSE: BALY). Vizergy will work in tandem with McGuinness Media, a Rhode Island-based full service ad agency to develop and manage Bally’s websites on Vizergy’s Digital Sales & Marketing System, providing Bally’s Corporation with conversion-focused website designs and marketing programs to increase brand visibility and revenue.
Food & Drinksfoodlogistics.com

An Overall Facility Layout Helps Bongards Redesign and Reslot Cheese Warehouse

As a farmer-owned co-op since 1908, Bongards has unsurpassed cheesemaking expertise. Today, some of the biggest names in retail, foodservice and manufacturing turn to Bongards for wholesome, premium cheeses crafted to their unique specifications and sourced responsibly. Bongards has a long tradition of doing things the right way in terms of the way they service their customers and run their business. When they found its Minnesota facility, which picks, packs and ships cheese to customers nationwide, was bursting at the seams and slowing down service, they knew it was time to act.
Real Estateaithority.com

Swizznet Selected as Sage Partner Cloud Strategic Hosting Provider for Construction and Real Estate Industry in the United States

Swizznet, a cloud-based hosting solutions company for small- and medium-sized businesses, has been named a Sage Partner Cloud Strategic Hosting Provider for the commercial real estate industry in the United States. The new partnership means that Sage customers can have an easier transition to the cloud with Swizznet and can keep the products they currently use.
Real EstateTimes Union

Inmobi Properties Partners With Side, Offering Buyers and Sellers an Unbeatable Combination of High-quality Service, Local Expertise, and World-class Tech.

SAN DIEGO (PRWEB) August 20, 2021. Roberto Mercado today announced Inmobi Properties and its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands and businesses. The alliance will ensure that Inmobi Properties, a team with expertise in multiple market sectors, is powered by the most advanced platform in the industry.
BusinessHouston Chronicle

NineTwoThree Digital Ventures Breaks into Top 500 Ranking for Fastest Growing US Companies, Inc. 5000 List Ahead of Firm's 10th Anniversary

BOSTON (PRWEB) August 19, 2021. NineTwoThree Digital Ventures, an innovative team of web and mobile application product designers and software engineers, was named at the ranking of #351 for fastest-growing private companies in America in the renowned Inc. 5000 list. This honor comes on the heels of an astounding 1,344% growth over the past three years as the company nears their 10-year anniversary in 2022.
Internetalbuquerqueexpress.com

Jobs and Services On-Demand Platform Launches in Support of Small to Medium-Size Businesses and Solopreneur Communities with Services to Offer

Online Platform Wage Hits 100,000 Monthly Active Users and Raises Initial Pre-Seed Capital to Support Growth. CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2021 / A new company is trailblazing how gig workers and solopreneurs find and secure work with the launch of the Wage app, an on-demand jobs, and services platform with 100,000 users and growing. Wage allows users to post any task and find an experienced professional to get the job done, from landscape professionals and handypersons to dog walkers and computer repair services. The Chicago-based startup promises to become a go-to marketplace for solopreneurs nationwide, serving all verticals as the gig economy shows signs of becoming the new working-class norm.
BusinessMySanAntonio

Agnetix Ranks No. 207 on the 2021 Inc. 5000, No. 11 in the sub-category of Manufacturing With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 2,150%

Inc. Magazine Reveals Annual List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies—the Inc. 5000. Inc. magazine today revealed that Agnetix is No. 207 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
RetailStamford Advocate

Digital-First Retailers Miles Ahead in Customer-Centricity

Digital-first retailers are emerging from Covid in a greater position of strength compared to incumbent retailers (those who started in stores, catalogs or wholesale before adding ecommerce) — even as people begin to resume their pre-pandemic ways of life. According to a recent survey of more than 100 retailers by CommerceNext and sponsored by Yotpo, the number one challenge for incumbent retailers was making their data actionable, despite the digital transformation gains made by nearly every retailer in the past year. The robust survey of marketing leaders found that digital-first retailers have already figured this out and are much more focused on driving customer retention, acquisition and delivering superior site experience.
BusinessStamford Advocate

Altos Invests in Infrastructure Construction Company

Altos Partners (“Altos”) announced the recapitalization of Allied Underground, LLC (“Allied” or the “Company”). Leonard Meredith, the veteran entrepreneur behind Allied’s success, will continue at the helm of his dedicated and talented team. Allied, formally founded in 2012 but with roots dating back to the 1990s, is a leading Bertram-based...
TechnologyVentureBeat

Automation-as-a-service startup Rapid Robotics raises $36.7M

Rapid Robotics, a startup providing out-of-the-box automation solutions for manufacturers, today announced it has raised $36.7 million in a series B round co-led by Kleiner Perkins and Tiger Global, with participation from NEA, Greycroft, Bee Partners, and 468 Capital. The round, which values Rapid at $192.5 million post-money, brings the company’s total funding to date to $54.2 million.
NFLPosted by
Ladders

21 companies that hire for hybrid jobs (partially remote)

While the economic recovery from the pandemic is underway, returning to the office may look different for many companies—especially for businesses that have opted to switch to a hybrid workplace with partial remote work. In this model, employees blend in-person work with working at home. Below is a sampling of...
RetailPosted by
The Associated Press

Longevity Labs Partners With California-Based Upgrade Labs to Provide First Retail-Sales Locations in the United States for Longevity Supplement

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 13, 2021-- Longevity Labs, Inc., an Austria-based longevity company focused on developing cutting edge compounds to increase human health and lifespan, has announced its first-ever retail sales partnership in the United States with California-based biohacking facility, Upgrade Labs, to sell its award-winning anti-aging dietary supplement, spermidine LIFE ®. spermidine LIFE ® is the world’s first naturally extracted and clinically tested dietary supplement that promotes the renewal of cells. The active ingredient in spermidine LIFE ® is spermidine, an aliphatic polyamine compound found in ribosomes and living tissue and considered key to maintaining youthful cell function.
TechnologyStamford Advocate

Pynwheel Debuts Pynwheel Resident Access for Multifamily Industry

DENVER (PRWEB) August 26, 2021. Pynwheel, Inc. ​​is set to unveil a new contactless access solution for multifamily housing properties, Pynwheel Resident Access. The new product will allow residents to access common areas, including amenities, entrances and garages, with their smartphone. Unlike other solutions, Pynwheel Access works with any existing fob reader. Readers do not have to be replaced with new technology. Pynwheel Resident Access will be officially introduced to the industry at next week’s Apartmentalize Conference in Chicago, IL where it will be part of the Pynwheel trade show exhibit.
EconomyStamford Advocate

HashCash to Provide Gaming Exchange Solutions for US-based Company

PALO ALTO, Calif. (PRWEB) August 27, 2021. The global blockchain development company, HashCash Consultants announces their future pursuit with a US-based company. HashCash will furnish a gaming exchange solution for the said company. The HashCash-designed gaming exchange software is built to supports both crypto trading and fiat conversion. The application...

Comments / 0

Community Policy