5-6-7-4 In the opener on the stakes-filled Charles Town Classic card, a one-turn maiden special weight event for fillies and mares, #5 Brandyurafinegirl (3-5) should get the night off to a chalky start while returning from an outing at Pimlico for trainer Mike Jones, Jr. #6 Lady Cinco de Maya (3-1) makes her career debut off a pair of ‘bullet’ works for trainer Dewayne Johnson and merits respect at first asking. #7 Signs of Jealousy (12-1) gets favorable outside draw for career debut off a series of decent works for trainer Lewis E. Craig, Jr. #4 Down Under Thunder (12-1) also makes career debut in this spot for trainer Amanda Calhoun and could forge mild surprise.