Ooredoo Oman Partners Ericsson to Consolidate its Online Charging System

By Ray Sharma
thefastmode.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOoredoo has announced a new partnership with Ericsson to migrate and consolidate its online charging system. The state-of-the-art Ericsson Charging System will provide Ooredoo’s customers with a next-level digital experience where they are able to swiftly retrieve and update account information, keep track of costs, balances, and bonuses and enjoy available products all online & in real time, while eliminating “bill shock”.

