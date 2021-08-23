Ooredoo Oman Partners Ericsson to Consolidate its Online Charging System

Lynk & Co, a global mobility brand formed as a joint venture between Geely Holding, Geely Auto Group and Volvo Car Group, has launched its 'always connected' car. The vehicle uses internet of things (IoT) network and infrastructure from Orange Business Services to deliver connected services to drivers. The 01 SUV auto is sold on simplicity. Lynk & Co offers membership-based mobility for those who want to “rent” a car instead of purchasing it in the traditional sense.