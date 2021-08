MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A life-saving flight with needed medical supplies left Opa-locka Executive Airport Thursday morning bound for Haiti. Following last weekend’s 7.2 earthquake that killed more than 2,200 people and destroyed more than 75,000 homes and businesses, the AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) worked with their medical team on the ground in Haiti to determine which items were critically needed by healthcare centers, hospitals, and other medical facilities to address the medical needs of those impacted. Items that were sent included generators, since there is no electricity in hospitals in the impacted area, medical supplies, aspirin, and other critical medications. “When the earthquake...