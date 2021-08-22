Cancel
Native Union Clean Screen Spray with Microfiber Sleeve

By Daniel
gadgetsin.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith a microfiber sleeve, Native Union clean screen spray provides a 2-in-1 liquid cleaning solution for your screens. Let’s have a look if you like the idea. The 2-in-1 screen cleaner delivers a slim and compact form factor, and it only weighs ‎2.4 ounces, so you can easily slip it into your bag for on-the-go use wherever you go.

