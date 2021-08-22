Native Union Clean Screen Spray with Microfiber Sleeve

Enjoy freedom of movement with the Native Union Snap Magnetic Wireless Charger. While this wireless charger has a cord that you need to plug into a wall outlet, it’s a full 10 feet long. This means you get quite a bit of range to move around in. Plus, the reinforced nylon braiding is sure to withstand the wear and tear of frequent use. Delivering a powerful magnetic charge, this gadget is great for your iPhone 12, though it also works with any Qi-enabled gadget. In fact, it gives your iPhone 12 7.5W and any other Qi-enabled device up to 15W of fast-charging power. Made with intentional details like the genuine leather strap that keeps it free of tangles, it has a gorgeous look. Moreover, you can choose from Sage or Cosmos color options, and you’ll love the super-thin aluminum case. Finally, the silicone base ensures it doesn’t slip around.
