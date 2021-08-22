Native Union Clean Screen Spray with Microfiber Sleeve

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Handheld vacuums are one of my favorite inventions. When it comes to cleaning, there’s not much that beats the sheer satisfaction of suction power and sounds of a vacuuming job well done. Especially when that job can be done with a tool that doesn’t cause you to jump over cords and can fit in one hand. Courtesy of Dyson, I was able to test out their new Humdinger handheld vacuum that launched earlier this month, and it couldn’t have arrived at a better time.