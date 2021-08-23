Cancel
Flood Warning issued for Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Passaic by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-22 21:38:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-24 01:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Bergen; Essex; Hudson; Passaic The National Weather Service in Upton has issued a * Flood Warning for Urban area and small stream in Bergen County in northeastern New Jersey Northern Essex County in northeastern New Jersey Hudson County in northeastern New Jersey Passaic County in northeastern New Jersey Bronx County in southeastern New York New York (Manhattan) County in southeastern New York Southeastern Orange County in southeastern New York Queens County in southeastern New York Rockland County in southeastern New York Southern Westchester County in southeastern New York * Until 500 AM EDT. * At 1108 PM EDT, Gauge reports indicate some rivers are above their flood stage. There are also some reports of residual flooding blocking some roads. This is from earlier heavy rain and the residual runoff. Between 2 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. Some rivers and streams are continuing to rise. There remains some lingering light to moderate rainfall in the region. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Yonkers, Paterson, New Rochelle, Passaic, White Plains, Wayne, Mott Haven, Bloomfield, East Tremont, Hackensack, New City, Port Chester, Bergenfield, Paramus, West Milford, Ridgewood, Lyndhurst, Monsey, Rutherford and Nanuet.

alerts.weather.gov

