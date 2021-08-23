Discussion continues about how to demolish vacant Berkman II building

Radi Serdah has been trying to do something new with the property at 85 North Chestnut Street in New Paltz for many years. When the property owner first applied to change things up, Serdah didn’t know about the Neighborhood-Business-Residential (NBR) zoning rules that require buildings to have at least two stories, with apartments above business uses. With that in mind, Serdah has engaged professionals to come up with a design that doesn’t just comply with the zoning, but would serve as a transition between the houses-cum-offices to the south and Zero Place directly north of the site. That involves putting a number of peaks in the roof line to echo the smaller old houses on a structure that’s not quite as large as the net-zero-energy building — because trustees scaled back on the density — promoting fourth floor in the zoning as a result of that approval. Including those peaks, though, means that Serdah isn’t going to see this project approved for at least a few more months.