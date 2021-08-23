Cancel
Discussion continues about how to demolish vacant Berkman II building

News4Jax.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’re hearing that there is a change in plans on how to take down the vacant Berkman II in downtown. Earlier this weekend, the city temporarily shut down Bay Street and the Riverwalk due to structural concerns associated with the demolition. The temporary closure of roads around Berkman II set...

www.news4jax.com

