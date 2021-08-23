Cancel
California State

Larry Elder reveals how he's going to fix California

By The Journal Editorial Report
Fox News
 4 days ago

California StateSan Francisco Chronicle

California to investigate whether Larry Elder failed to properly disclose sources of income

State regulators are investigating whether gubernatorial recall candidate Larry Elder failed to disclose all of his income sources as California transparency rules require, a spokesperson for the Fair Political Practices Commission confirmed to The Chronicle on Sunday. The complaint against Elder, a conservative talk show host and leading Republican contender...
Public SafetyPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Larry Elder’s Ex Alleges He Waved a Gun at Her While High

The ex-fiancée of California gubernatorial candidate Larry Elder alleges that he waved a gun at her while high after using marijuana, Politico reports. Alexandra Datig said she called off her engagement to Elder after the incident, which was one of many heated arguments between the couple. “He checked if it was loaded—while I was talking,’’ Datig told Politico. “He wanted to make sure I saw that he had it.” Elder has gained momentum within the GOP as the recall of Gov. Gavin Newsom has put the veteran radio producer in the political spotlight. Critics have worked to expose earlier sexist comments Elder made claiming women had less knowledge than men on certain political issues and economics. The San Francisco Chronicle reported Thursday that Elder claimed in a 2000 book that sexual harassment is no impediment to women advancing in their careers and that women should just put up with offensive language and behavior from men at work. Datig, a previous victim of human trafficking, has claimed she has no links to any political campaigns.
Posted by
CBS News

Local Matters: In California recall, Newsom's top GOP challenger, Larry Elder, shakes up campaign amid abuse claims

With California's recall election officially underway, Governor Gavin Newsom has just three weeks left to convince voters to let him keep his job. His top Republican challenger, conservative talk show host Larry Elder, is facing controversies and shaking up his campaign team. Politico's California Playbook senior writer Carla Marinucci joins CBSN's "Red & Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with more on this unpredictable campaign.
California Statewashingtonnewsday.com

Larry Elder said he didn’t have the “temperament” to run for governor of California, but now he’s leading the GOP field.

Larry Elder said he didn’t have the “temperament” to run for governor of California, but now he’s leading the GOP field. Larry Elder, California’s Republican gubernatorial front-runner and a conservative radio talk show presenter, had stated that he lacked the “temperament” and “stomach” to serve as governor. After only a few months, the right-wing candidate has risen to the top of the Republican field.
Educationlostcoastoutpost.com

Who Is Larry Elder and What Would He Do as Governor?

“The Sage from South Central.” “Even more extreme than Trump.” The recall candidate to beat. Larry Elder goes by a lot of labels these days. If he’s tough to pin down, that’s because he’s such an unlikely character: A Black man who grew up in South Central Los Angeles, went to an Ivy League college and became a conservative provocateur.
Fox News

Admiral Brett Giroir explains natural immunity to COVID-19

