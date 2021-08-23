Larry Elder reveals how he's going to fix California

The ex-fiancée of California gubernatorial candidate Larry Elder alleges that he waved a gun at her while high after using marijuana, Politico reports. Alexandra Datig said she called off her engagement to Elder after the incident, which was one of many heated arguments between the couple. “He checked if it was loaded—while I was talking,’’ Datig told Politico. “He wanted to make sure I saw that he had it.” Elder has gained momentum within the GOP as the recall of Gov. Gavin Newsom has put the veteran radio producer in the political spotlight. Critics have worked to expose earlier sexist comments Elder made claiming women had less knowledge than men on certain political issues and economics. The San Francisco Chronicle reported Thursday that Elder claimed in a 2000 book that sexual harassment is no impediment to women advancing in their careers and that women should just put up with offensive language and behavior from men at work. Datig, a previous victim of human trafficking, has claimed she has no links to any political campaigns.