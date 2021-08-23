Why Hollywood Needs More Movies like Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

If avid viewers were to be given a dollar for each time they are able to catch a newly released super hero flick, the world would probably have a whole lot more millionaires. The superhero fiction genre has taken on a life of its own, and has gained a solid following through the years. It has pretty much solidified itself as a multi-million dollar making machine already. Major Hollywood producers who have jumped onto the money train are making the most out of their investment by consistently releasing a steady stream of superhero content, which in turn are quickly being devoured by comic book aficionados. Gone are the days when people would willingly waste time by lining up at the cinemas to get tickets for the latest superhero movie.