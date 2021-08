The Dallas Mavericks showed that they could compete for stretches against the Sacramento Kings in their fourth Summer League game, but stretches aren’t a complete game. Dallas had no answer for Sacramento’s determination. Outside of some consistent rim attacks in the second and third quarter, the Mavericks again wavered and fell to a team that didn’t put forth its best effort. Sacramento, despite shooting only 37.7 percent overall, netted an easy 86-70 win.