There are many rumors surrounding the Cavs currently. The Cavs are a team that happens to be all over the place at the moment. They’re rumored to be interested in a flailing prospect, Cam Reddish but the asking price is said to be outrageously high. There are also rumors about Collin Sexton getting traded with Kevin Love, Sexton re-signing, Sexton re-signing but not for the max, and of course, Love getting bought out.