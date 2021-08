KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas City NWSL returned to Legends Field and picked up a 2-1 victory against Racing Louisville for their second-straight win at home. It was all Kansas City in the first half when they found an own goal on a cross from forward Kristen Hamilton into the box and then a breakaway goal in the 40th minute from Hamilton, assisted by forward Hailie Mace, to put Kansas City up 2-0 at half.