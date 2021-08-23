Severe Weather Statement issued for Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 13:52:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-27 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. In addition to damaging winds, frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Chester The National Weather Service in Mount Holly NJ has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Chester County in southeastern Pennsylvania * Until 245 PM EDT. * At 152 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Downingtown, or near West Chester, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. * Locations impacted include West Chester, Coatesville, Downingtown, Lionville, Marshallton, Lionville-Marchwood, West Goshen, South Coatesville, Modena, Exton and Thorndale. This includes Pennsylvania Turnpike between mile markers 308 and 313. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH