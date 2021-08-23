Cancel
Jewell County, KS

Severe Weather Statement issued for Jewell, Smith by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-22 22:26:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-22 23:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Jewell; Smith A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN JEWELL...NORTHEASTERN SMITH...SOUTHEASTERN FRANKLIN AND SOUTHERN WEBSTER COUNTIES At 1021 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Riverton, or 36 miles northeast of Phillipsburg, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Inavale around 1030 PM CDT. Red Cloud around 1045 PM CDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

