Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

LeBron James’ close friend gets honest on true origin of The King nickname

basketball-addict.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s no secret that Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is nicknamed The King. He even refers to it himself. Which doesn’t sit well with some of his haters. And by some, we mean millions of them. Many LeBron naysayers have claimed that LBJ christened himself The King, and it’s almost a mortal sin to […] The post LeBron James’ close friend gets honest on true origin of The King nickname appeared first on ClutchPoints.

www.basketball-addict.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lakers#Clutchpoints
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Oscar Robertson Blasts Double Standards For Superteams: "When Boston Got Kevin Garnett And Ray Allen, That Was David Stern’s Deal And The NBA Allowed That. Everything Was Fine…But When LeBron Went To Miami, 'Oh Man, Like How Can You Do This?'"

The 2008 Boston Celtics are an iconic team that is known by many fans. They had a lot of great players on the team and based on their talent level, they could be considered a superteam. Acquiring Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen via trade gave them a great squad, and obviously, it resulted in a championship.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Nets’ James Harden sends strong warning to LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo, rest of NBA

James Harden and the Brooklyn Nets had a frustrating 2020-21 NBA season. They were the preseason favorites to represent the Eastern Conference in the 2021 NBA Finals but got tripped up by Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks in the second round of the playoffs. The reality of which was a bitter pill to swallow for the Nets, considering that they likely would have defeated the Atlanta Hawks in the conference finals. Brooklyn must have also been the favorites in the NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns, who took down LeBron James and the Lakers in the opening round of the postseason.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Cris Carter Has Blunt Response To LeBron James, NFL Question

Sports fans have been saying for years that LeBron James could’ve played in the NFL. Hall of Fame wide receiver Cris Carter, however, doesn’t necessarily agree with that take. During an appearance on The Dan Patrick Show, Carter was asked if James could’ve been as dangerous as Randy Moss or...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

LeBron James Posts Workout Photos Alongside Russell Westbrook With Sarcastic Caption: "Work With The Brodie. I Agree I Don't Think This Will Work."

The Los Angeles Lakers have a big three as a result of adding Russell Westbrook to their pre-existing duo of Anthony Davis and LeBron James. Despite the fact that Westbrook is a massive talent upgrade for the team, a lot of people have questioned how Westbrook would pair with LeBron James and the team overall. After all, both stars are fairly ball-dominant players, and there have been claims that Russell Westbrook's inability to shoot well from beyond the arc at the PG position would cramp the spacing for James.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: LeBron James Reportedly Willing To Play With Patrick Beverley If He Gets Bought Out

Patrick Beverley could be headed to a different city soon. Rumors have surfaced suggesting he could get bought out and free to sign with any other franchise in the NBA. After spending the last four seasons with the Los Angeles Clippers, the point guard was traded twice in three days; first to the Memphis Grizzlies and then the Minnesota Timberwolves. He can be a solid addition to the T-Wolves, but rumors about his future haven't stopped, and somehow he could end up in Los Angeles again, just not on the Clippers.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Starting Lineup Of LeBron James: This Team Would Be Unstoppable

LeBron James is one of the greats and we all know this. What he has accomplished on top of the league for 18 seasons has been special, and he continues to do it as he approaches his 19th year in the NBA. But what if we were to create a starting lineup of 5 versions of LeBron James?

Comments / 0

Community Policy