Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Atlanta Hawks To Hire Nick Van Exel to Coaching Staff

basketball-addict.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Atlanta Hawks have added Nick Van Exel to their staff as an assistant coach according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. It is a reunion of sorts for Van Exel having previously worked for Atlanta for three seasons as a player development coach from 2010 to 2013. Van Exel will replace Marlon Garnett, who recently accepted […] The post Atlanta Hawks To Hire Nick Van Exel to Coaching Staff appeared first on SLAM.

www.basketball-addict.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Van Exel
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
Person
Marlon Garnett
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Atlanta Hawks#Espn#Coaching Staff
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Los Angeles Lakers Just Signed Another Key Free Agent

The Los Angeles Lakers have already unleashed a slew of offseason moves ahead of the 2021-22 season. And on Tuesday afternoon, the 2020 NBA champs added another free-agent addition to the list. According to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnaroski, the Lakers have signed former Miami Heat guard Kendrick Nunn to...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Dell Curry Accuses Sonya Curry Of Cheating With Former NFL Player Steven Johnson

It's not unusual to see the last name 'Curry' all over the news. This time, however, it's not because of something Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry did. The Currys are on everybody's mouths right now. Sonya Curry filed for divorce from Dell, a former NBA player, and Stephen and Seth's father. And while this shouldn't be news because people get divorced all the time, the details of the situation have made tabloid-hunters very happy.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Lonzo Ball Reveals Why He Joined The Chicago Bulls: "I Wanted To Go Somewhere I’m Appreciated And Can Play My Game."

Lonzo Ball has recently joined the Chicago Bulls after a sign-and-trade with the New Orleans Pelicans. Adding Ball gives the Bulls a natural point guard who can be a ballhandler next to Zach LaVine. During his time with the New Orleans Pelicans, Lonzo Ball also developed his 3PT shooting to respectable levels, and that along with his defensive versatility and savvy passing makes him a fairly solid point guard. While he didn't have a huge usage rate with the New Orleans Pelicans, it is quite possible that his role will be increased on the Chicago Bulls.
NBANBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Pelicans Trade Is Centered Around Marc Gasol

The Los Angeles Lakers have been one of the best teams in the league since LeBron James came to town. This was to be expected, especially after they made a deal to acquire Anthony Davis. After winning a championship down in the NBA Bubble, the Lakers were eliminated early in this year’s playoffs.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

3 Unhappy Stars the Warriors Need to Trade For

The Golden State Warriors see this upcoming 2021-22 season as the year they could finally compete again for an NBA Championship following a 5-year dominance from 2015 to 2019. Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green have proven in the past that they are capable of leading a squad to the top of the mountain. But with all three of them going up there in age, and Thompson, in particular, coming off two of the most catastrophic injuries in the game, doing so may prove to be difficult, especially with the competition getting stronger.
NBAbasketball-addict.com

Bulls news: Kendrick Perkins’ bold Lonzo Ball claim isn’t going to sit well with ex-teammate Zion Williamson

Kendrick Perkins has been known to make more than a few contentious comments over the past few years. However, it seems like he might be on to something here with his bold take on Lonzo Ball’s upcoming season with the Chicago Bulls. Perk’s latest statement probably won’t make Zion Williamson too happy, though. Perkins randomly […] The post Bulls news: Kendrick Perkins’ bold Lonzo Ball claim isn’t going to sit well with ex-teammate Zion Williamson appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Oscar Robertson Blasts Double Standards For Superteams: "When Boston Got Kevin Garnett And Ray Allen, That Was David Stern’s Deal And The NBA Allowed That. Everything Was Fine…But When LeBron Went To Miami, 'Oh Man, Like How Can You Do This?'"

The 2008 Boston Celtics are an iconic team that is known by many fans. They had a lot of great players on the team and based on their talent level, they could be considered a superteam. Acquiring Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen via trade gave them a great squad, and obviously, it resulted in a championship.
NBAsportstalkatl.com

Rumor: Hawks offered Cam Reddish and more to the 76ers and Ben Simmons

A rumor has been circulating on Twitter that Travis Schlenk attempted to acquire Ben Simmons from the Philadelphia 76ers. For starters, once again, this is just a rumor. I don’t put too much stock into this, and I can’t verify the source. But let’s assume it’s true. I could see the Hawks offering Gallo and Reddish for Simmons, and I think it’s more than fair. I wouldn’t make the deal, but I think it’s fair. However, I would laugh and hang up the phone if Morey thinks that’s what he’s getting for Ben Simmons. Okongwu, Reddish, Hunter, and more is just a ridiculous asking price. I’m not sure if he noticed, but people watched Simmons absolutely flounder in the playoffs. He’s a fool for not taking a Reddish deal if it was offered.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Philadelphia 76ers: Revisiting the astounding Seth Curry trade

Once upon a time, the Dallas Mavericks found a diamond in the rough by the name of Seth Curry. The younger brother of Steph and the son of Dell, Seth broke into the league as a UDFA in 2013, where he played for two different NBA teams over his rookie season. After spending his 2014-15 season in Pheonix and his 2015-16 season in Sacramento, Curry latched on with the Mavs for his fourth professional season and burst onto the scene in a big way.
NBAbasketball-addict.com

Wizards star Bradley Beal’s wife destroys Ronnie 2K over disrespectful tweet

Kamiah Adams-Beal, the wife of Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal, is not yet done with her ongoing feud with NBA 2K ambassador Ronnie 2K. After it was rumored that Beal got an 89 rating in NBA 2K22, his wife took to Twitter to question the ranking and called the game a “joke” and “trash.” Of […] The post Wizards star Bradley Beal’s wife destroys Ronnie 2K over disrespectful tweet appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBAPosted by
DallasBasketball

Mavs One Trade Gets Both Dragic And Markkanen?

DALLAS - As the start of training camp is still weeks away, the Dallas Mavericks remain tied to some players in a few rumors (or fact-based speculation). Goran Dragic remains a member of the Toronto Raptors. The Chicago Bulls' Lauri Markkanen is still a restricted free agent. There are a...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Celtics eyeing 3-time NBA champion amid quiet free agency

Amid a wild NBA free agency, the Boston Celtics have been patiently picking their spots as they try to build their roster for the 2021-2022 NBA season. And, according to reports, the Celtics are on the lookout for three-time NBA champion Danny Green to add some much-needed leadership and outside shooting to help Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.
NBAchatsports.com

76ers Trade Rumors: Ben Simmons To Portland For Dame Lillard? | Will Simmons Play in 2021? | Mailbag

Damian Lillard, Ben Simmons, CJ McCollum, National Basketball Association, Chase Senior. 76ers rumors today focus on Ben Simmons and a potential trade that would send him to the west coast for Dame Lillard. Could the 76ers trade Ben Simmons for CJ McCollum straight up? Who has impressed in the summer league for the 76ers? Will Ben Simmons opt out of the 2021 season? Chat Sports host Chase Senior answers those questions and more in today’s video! Today’s 76ers Rumors Questions: Ben Simmons for Dame Lillard? Latest Ben Simmons news 76er that has impressed most in summer league? CJ McCollum for Ben Simmons? Could Ben Simmons not play this season? Answer these questions in the comments below: - If you had to include Maxey for Dame, would you?
College SportsPosted by
FanSided

UNC Basketball: Former Tar Heel assistant coach joins Arizona Wildcats

The Arizona Wildcats are hiring former UNC basketball assistant coach Steve Robinson. The Arizona Wildcats are hiring former North Carolina basketball assistant Steve Robinson to the same position in Tucson, that according to a report from WildcatAuthority.com of the 247Sports network. Their sources state that an announcement could be coming from the university’s athletic department as soon as this week.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Danny Green reveals hard truth about Ben Simmons ghosting Sixers amid trade rumors

Ben Simmons is on his way out of the Philadelphia 76ers. At this point, it feels like only a miracle would prevent him from parting ways with the Sixers in the offseason. Previous reports suggested that Simmons has been ignoring calls from the Sixers and that he’s pretty much ghosted them as trade talks heat up. Philly veteran swingman Danny Green has decided to open up about this issue, and as it turns out, he hasn’t been in contact with Simmons as well:
NBANBA Analysis Network

This Grizzlies-Warriors Trade Features Dillon Brooks

The Memphis Grizzlies have been one of the more active teams this offseason when he comes to trading. They have made multiple deals this offseason, starting at the NBA Draft. Memphis took on the contracts of Eric Bledsoe and Steven Adams from the New Orleans Pelicans and were given a 2022 first-round pick via the Los Angeles Lakers for their troubles. They also swapped 2021 draft picks, as Memphis moved into the lottery and up in the second round as well as a result.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The Miami Heat Potential Starting Lineup: They Can Surprise The East Again

The Miami Heat finally got a blockbuster deal done when they acquired 6-time All-Star and 2019 NBA champion Kyle Lowry to improve their starting lineup. Miami did a fantastic job making the Finals in 2020 but were clearly lacking a third All-Star to pair with Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo.
NBAsportstalkatl.com

Hawks: Nate McMillan adds a former NBA All-Star to his coaching staff

After losing assistant Marlon Garnett to Charlotte, the Hawks are hiring former guard Nick Van Exel as an assistant coach:. Van Exel had a long NBA career, starting off with the Lakers in 1993 before Kobe Bryant’s rise to superstardom. He was traded to the Nuggets in 1998, and he would make 11 more stops with NBA teams as a journeyman. Van Exel’s best season came in 2001 when he averaged over 21 points and 8 assists in Denver. Although never playing with McMillan, they were in the league at the same time for five seasons while Van Exel was with the Lakers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy