Atlanta Hawks To Hire Nick Van Exel to Coaching Staff
The Atlanta Hawks have added Nick Van Exel to their staff as an assistant coach according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. It is a reunion of sorts for Van Exel having previously worked for Atlanta for three seasons as a player development coach from 2010 to 2013. Van Exel will replace Marlon Garnett, who recently accepted
