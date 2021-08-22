VIDEO: Grizzlies’ Ja Morant makes everyone miss the NBA with crazy alley-oop windmill

The Memphis Grizzlies have been one of the more active teams this offseason when he comes to trading. They have made multiple deals this offseason, starting at the NBA Draft. Memphis took on the contracts of Eric Bledsoe and Steven Adams from the New Orleans Pelicans and were given a 2022 first-round pick via the Los Angeles Lakers for their troubles. They also swapped 2021 draft picks, as Memphis moved into the lottery and up in the second round as well as a result.