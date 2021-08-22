Cancel
NBA

VIDEO: Grizzlies’ Ja Morant makes everyone miss the NBA with crazy alley-oop windmill

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt has been over a month since the NBA Finals ended, and it’s safe to say life without intense and competitive basketball has been pretty dull. Fortunately, Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant is here to help everyone ditch that basketball itch. In the latest Chris Johnson Hoops game in Los Angeles, Morant showcased his otherworldly […] The post VIDEO: Grizzlies’ Ja Morant makes everyone miss the NBA with crazy alley-oop windmill appeared first on ClutchPoints.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ja Morant
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Nba Finals#Clutchpoints
