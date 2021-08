Big 10 Officials have drawn a line in the sand when it comes to teams not being able to play because of a Covid-19 outbreak. Last year was a complete scheduling nightmare for league officials as they tried to keep games from being cancelled. The Big 10 put a minimum games played contingency in place, but event that had to be adjusted toward the end of the season. Now the league is standing firm behind a new policy that will force any team that cannot play due to Covid-19 outbreaks, to forfeit that game.