How many 65-74-year-olds died in Florida during week ending July 24?

A 31-year-old Florida woman described as “healthy” and “in great shape” died of the coronavirus Sunday, weeks after giving birth to her second child. David Miller told News4Jax that he and his wife, Greyzie, had been taking precautions amid the pandemic but that she had not been vaccinated, citing her pregnancy. She contracted the virus and was hospitalized at 31 weeks on July 9, he said, and gave birth to their daughter, Evie, via emergency c-section soon thereafter. From there, Miller said, the virus progressed “pretty rapidly,” and his wife was placed on a ventilator where she remained for 19 days before her death. “She was 31 years old,” Miller told the TV station. “Healthy, in great shape, energetic, and active.” A GoFundMe was created by her family to cover the cost of her funeral and the expenses of her two children. So far, over $50,000 has been raised. “My God, thank you,” Miller wrote in a message to donors. “There’s nothing that can replace Greyzie, as my wife or as the mother of my children, but the support that you’re providing our family... it makes a world of a difference.” Four-week-old baby Evie was scheduled to come home with Miller from the neonatal intensive care unit on Monday, News4Jax reported.