How many 65-74-year-olds died in Florida during week ending July 24?

By Florida Business Daily Reports
flbusinessdaily.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates 945 people in the 65-74 age group died during the week ending July 24. According to the CDC, only 60% of deaths are reported within the first 10 days. Due to this lag, the CDC provides a predicted number for the most recent weeks. So far, the total reported deaths for the age group 65-74 during that week is 916.

Daily Mail

'Fully vaccinated' Southwest flight attendant, 36, dies from COVID-19 nearly two months after testing positive following trip to Hawaii, family say

A Southwest Airlines flight attendant has died from COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated, according to his mother and best friend. Maurice 'Reggie' Shepperson, 36, died at Henderson Hospital in Las Vegas on Tuesday, nearly two months after he tested positive for the virus following a work trip to Hawaii. He...
Public Healthdeseret.com

The CDC reveals how many fully vaccinated people died from COVID-19

The coronavirus vaccine appears to be working to keep people out of the hospital and out of the morgue. Do people die from COVID after getting the COVID-19 vaccine?. New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests 99.999% of people who were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 did not have a severe breakthrough case that led to hospitalization or death, CNN reports.
Public HealthKait 8

11-year-old dies from covid

'Put on your mask': Gloria Estefan's hit reimagined for COVID-19 PSA. Gloria Estefan and the City of Miami Beach join forces in a new video to promote masks and vaccinations. Because of lack of space, baby struggling with COVID-19 airlifted 150 miles away. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. A baby...
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Kansas man, 44, dies after minor routine operation went wrong because all ICU beds were filled with COVID patients as infections surge in the state

A family says a Kansas man who needed critical care following a routine procedure died waiting for a spot in the ICU because too many COVID patients were taking up beds. Robert Van Pelt, 44, died after waiting three days for an ICU bed to open up after he flatlined while undergoing a routine medical procedure under light sedation, his family said in a GoFundMe set up to help pay for funeral expenses.
Posted by
The Independent

Louisiana Child less than one years old dies of Covid-19

A Louisiana child under the age of one has died of Covid-19 this week, according to a statement released by the Louisiana Department of Health.The officials said the death was attributed to the more contagious Delta variant and low vaccination rates in the state.Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 12,226 covid-19 deaths in Louisiana. Kids and babies infected with Covid-19 typically are not hospitalised or die from the disease. But that does not mean all kids’ infections aren’t severe, especially with the new variant.Governor John Bel Edwards said in the state’s fourth surge, younger people are...
Florida StatePosted by
TheDailyBeast

31-Year-Old Florida Woman Dies From COVID After Giving Birth

A 31-year-old Florida woman described as “healthy” and “in great shape” died of the coronavirus Sunday, weeks after giving birth to her second child. David Miller told News4Jax that he and his wife, Greyzie, had been taking precautions amid the pandemic but that she had not been vaccinated, citing her pregnancy. She contracted the virus and was hospitalized at 31 weeks on July 9, he said, and gave birth to their daughter, Evie, via emergency c-section soon thereafter. From there, Miller said, the virus progressed “pretty rapidly,” and his wife was placed on a ventilator where she remained for 19 days before her death. “She was 31 years old,” Miller told the TV station. “Healthy, in great shape, energetic, and active.” A GoFundMe was created by her family to cover the cost of her funeral and the expenses of her two children. So far, over $50,000 has been raised. “My God, thank you,” Miller wrote in a message to donors. “There’s nothing that can replace Greyzie, as my wife or as the mother of my children, but the support that you’re providing our family... it makes a world of a difference.” Four-week-old baby Evie was scheduled to come home with Miller from the neonatal intensive care unit on Monday, News4Jax reported.
Arizona Stateazbusinessdaily.com

254 people in 45-64 age group in Arizona are estimated to have died during week ending July 24

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates 254 people in the 45-64 age group died during the week ending July 24. According to the CDC, only 60% of deaths are reported within the first 10 days. Due to this lag, the CDC provides a predicted number for the most recent weeks. So far, the total reported deaths for the age group 45-64 during that week is 242.
Public HealthFast Company

Delta variant danger zones: This ICU hospitalizations map shows most vulnerable states

Talk to any healthcare workers working on the front lines in the fight against COVID-19 and they’ll likely tell you one of their worst fears is running out of physical space to treat those infected as the delta variant continues to rage across the U.S. Specifically, many are worried the country could run out of intensive care unit (ICU) beds if delta continues its spread unchecked.
Public HealthPosted by
Fortune

New U.S. COVID cases are up 52%. See where cases are rising the fastest

Our mission to make business better is fueled by readers like you. To enjoy unlimited access to our journalism, subscribe today. In another sign that this pandemic is far from over, public health and medical experts with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services today recommended booster shots starting next month for Americans already fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Funeral of Florida man who died of Covid-19 turned into vaccination and testing event

The funeral of a Florida man who died from Covid-19 was turned into a vaccination and testing event in his honour.Marquis Davis , 28, was unvaccinated when he became ill and told his widow that he regretted that decision before he was hooked up to a ventilator and later died.So Charnese Davis and her husband’s family teamed up with Florida Health to offer vaccine shots at his wake and funeral service.Ms Davis said her husband fell ill in late July and tested positive for the virus the next day.He quarantined at home but got increasingly sick.“He was losing his...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Florida reports record daily Covid-19 numbers with 22,783 new cases

Florida has recorded its highest daily total of new Covid-19 cases since the pandemic began, as infections across the United States soared past 100,000. Florida reported a record 22,783 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday, 1,100 more than Florida’s previous single-day case count record last Saturday, according to figures from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Florida StatePosted by
TheDailyBeast

27-Year-Old Florida Cop Dies of COVID, Leaving Behind Toddler Daughter

A Fort Lauderdale police officer died Saturday morning of COVID-19, leaving behind a 2-year-old daughter. Jennifer Sepot was just 27, and she had joined the force four years ago as a member of the road patrol division. Her husband is a police officer in Margate. Sepot reportedly contracted COVID-19 while on the job. Her union president did not know whether she had been vaccinated. Florida is grappling with a catastrophic surge in coronavirus cases that has hospitals across the state operating at above 90 percent capacity; the state’s daily tally of cases now accounts for one in five new cases in the entire country.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Florida is first state where deaths higher in this Covid wave than previous ones

Florida now has record numbers of Covid-19 cases and deaths, surpassing figures from other points in the pandemic. According to John’s Hopkins data, in July 2020 cases peaked at around 11,870 and 185 deaths, over a seven-day average, then peaked again in January 2021 with 17,991 cases of Covid-19 and 175 deaths in a seven day period. On 23 August 2021, cases shot up to 37,685 and 297 deaths.

