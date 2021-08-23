Spurs’ Lonnie Walker IV sends stern warning to rest of the NBA

The 2021 offseason wasn’t the rosiest for the San Antonio Spurs. Amid all their struggles for the past two seasons, they lost DeMar DeRozan and Patty Mills — two foundational pieces that they can continue to build around. However, things don’t always pan out the way fans or analysts would wish. From the looks of it, the Spurs are looking to build from scratch. They want to start anew with some of their current young guns and ones from the draft.