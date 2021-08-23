A Strategy for Curbing College Costs With Scholarships

— Make no mistake about it, college can be one of the largest expenses you face outside of a home purchase. If you have several children to put through college, you need all the help you can get paying for today’s exorbitant tuition fees. When you add housing and a meal plan, some private schools exceed $70,000 year. For most U.S. citizens, that’s a big chunk of your yearly salary. You are faced with sending your child to a local college to save money or finding a way to tackle a big nut. It’s a big decision, which can depend on what career your child wants to pursue and what kind of student he or she is. But, once you get past those considerations, it’s about how important it is to send your child to a particular university.