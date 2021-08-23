Rangers mourn the passing of Rod Gilbert

NEW YORK, August 23, 2021 – The following are statements from Glen Sather and Adam Graves regarding the death of Rangers legend Rod Gilbert:. “I am devastated to learn of the passing of my dear friend, Rod Gilbert. In all of the years I knew Rod, first as a teammate and then as an executive, the affection he had for his adopted city never wavered. He loved to call New York home, and the people of New York loved to call him theirs. He always cared about how he could help people, and that transcended all of his on-ice achievements. I am proud and fortunate, like so many others, to have called Rod a friend. His legacy will live on through all of the people he inspired.”