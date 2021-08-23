Flash flood warning in effect

Effective: 2021-08-26 18:20:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-26 23:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Morrow The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Central Morrow County in north central Ohio * Until 1130 PM EDT. * At 620 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Mount Gilead, Cardington, Edison, Fulton and Shauck. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED