Flash flood warning in effect

Effective: 2021-08-26 15:28:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-26 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Emery; Wayne The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southern Emery County in central Utah Eastern Wayne County in southern Utah * Until 630 PM MDT. * At 328 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across a large portion of Wayne county. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Hanksville, Caineville, Blue John Canyon, Horseshoe Canyon, Robbers Roast, and slot canyons and drainages going into the Dirty Devil. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Comments / 0