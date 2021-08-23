Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Flash flood warning in effect

Times News
 4 days ago

The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has issued a flash flood warning for the region until 5 a.m. At 10:53 p.m., doppler radar indicated heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have already fallen in parts of the area. Additional rainfall amounts of...

www.tnonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood Warning#Heavy Rain#Urban Areas#Extreme Weather#Interstate 80
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Lancaster, PAWGAL

Flash flood watch issued for parts of central Pennsylvania

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for some central Pennsylvania counties. The flash flood watch will be in effect until 1 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, for the following Susquehanna Valley counties:. Dauphin. Lancaster. Lebanon. York. Heavy rain can result in flooding very quickly. Be alert for...
Albert Lea, MNAlbert Lea Tribune

Albert Lea, surrounding areas, under flash flood watch

Albert Lea and the surrounding areas are under a flash flood watch through Friday morning as heavy rain is expected overnight. According to the National Weather Service, a band of thunderstorms is expected to produce areas where greater than 3 inches of rain is possible, leading to the possibility of flash flooding.
Fairfax County, VArestonnow.com

Fairfax County put under Flash Flood Watch for this afternoon

A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for the D.C. area, including Fairfax County. The alert will take effect at 1 p.m. and is currently set to expire at 11 p.m., as the National Weather Service says “numerous showers and thunderstorms” are expected to pass through the region this afternoon and evening.
Sussex, NJNew Jersey Herald

Flash flood watches, warnings in effect across NJ as heat advisory remains, too

Our period of clear skies and humid conditions continue today, but only for a few more hours, as a cold front approaches that will likely bring rounds of slow-moving storms Friday and Saturday — resulting in another threat for heavy rain and potentially flash flooding as the state continues to recover from Tropical Storm Henri, according to the National Weather Service.
Howard County, MDscotteblog.com

Portions of Howard County under a Flash Flood Watch from 1:00pm through the evening on August 27th

…FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH THIS EVENING…. The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a. * Flash Flood Watch for portions of DC, central Maryland and northern Virginia, including the following areas: in DC, District of Columbia. In central Maryland, Central and Southeast Howard, Central and Southeast Montgomery and Prince Georges. In northern Virginia, Arlington/Falls Church/Alexandria and Fairfax.
Northampton, PAPosted by
LehighValleyLive.com

Lehigh Valley weather: Heavy rain in forecast leads to flash flood watch

The Lehigh Valley region is included in a flash flood watch in effect Friday afternoon through late Saturday night, the National Weather Service said Thursday. “A slow-moving frontal boundary will move into a warm and very humid air mass by Friday afternoon,” the advisory states. “This will likely trigger multiple rounds of thunderstorms from Friday afternoon through much of Saturday.
Baltimore, MDPosted by
NottinghamMD.com

Flash Flood Watch issued for Baltimore area on Friday

NOTTINGHAM, MD—The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for the Baltimore metro area. The watch will be in effect from 1 p.m. on Friday through the evening hours. Numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected on Friday afternoon and into Friday night. Average rainfall amounts are expected to be between 1 and 2 inches. However, thunderstorms will be … Continue reading "Flash Flood Watch issued for Baltimore area on Friday" The post Flash Flood Watch issued for Baltimore area on Friday appeared first on Nottingham MD.
Garfield County, MTweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Garfield, Petroleum by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-26 20:06:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-26 20:16:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Garfield; Petroleum The National Weather Service in Glasgow has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southwestern Garfield County in northeastern Montana Southeastern Petroleum County in northeastern Montana * Until 1000 PM MDT. * At 654 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Mosby. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Garfield County, MTweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Garfield, Petroleum by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-26 19:59:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-26 23:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Garfield; Petroleum The National Weather Service in Glasgow has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southwestern Garfield County in northeastern Montana Southeastern Petroleum County in northeastern Montana * Until 1000 PM MDT. * At 654 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Mosby. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Garfield County, MTweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Garfield, Petroleum by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-26 19:21:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-26 20:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Garfield; Petroleum The National Weather Service in Glasgow has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southwestern Garfield County in northeastern Montana Southeastern Petroleum County in northeastern Montana * Until 1000 PM MDT. * At 654 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Mosby. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Emery County, UTweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Emery, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-26 15:28:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-26 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Emery; Wayne The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southern Emery County in central Utah Eastern Wayne County in southern Utah * Until 630 PM MDT. * At 328 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across a large portion of Wayne county. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Hanksville, Caineville, Blue John Canyon, Horseshoe Canyon, Robbers Roast, and slot canyons and drainages going into the Dirty Devil. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Environmentweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Manua, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-26 15:08:00 SST Expires: 2021-08-27 03:15:00 SST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A flash flood watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should flash flood warnings be issued. Target Area: Manua; Tutuila and Aunuu FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TONIGHT The National Weather Service in Pago Pago has issued a * Flash Flood Watch continues for American Samoa * Through Tonight * A stationary front lingering near the islands will maintain the potential for flash flooding. O loo faaauau pea le Nofo Vaavaaia mo Tafega ma Lologa Ofisa o le Tau Pago Pago AS 308 Aoauli Aso Tofi Aukuso 26 2021 * O loo faaauau pea le Nofo Vaavaaia mo Tafega ma Lologa Tutuila Aunuu Manua * Seia oo i le po nanei * Mafuaaga mo lenei nofo vaavaaia...O uiga louloua o le tau o loo lata i le atunu`u e mafai ona faatupulaia ai lologa ma tafega. FAUTUAGA/TAPENAGA O le uiga o le nofo vaavaaia mo tafega ma lologa pe afai o le a oo mai tulaga louloua o le tau e mafai ai ona faatupulaia ni sologa mai mauga poo eleele...pe mafua ai fo`i tafega ma lologa. E tatau on tapena ma faalogologo i le letio mo tala o le tau ae maise pe a iai se faailo mo lapataiga mo tafega ma lologa.
Garfield County, MTweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Garfield, Petroleum by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-26 19:59:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-26 23:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Garfield; Petroleum The National Weather Service in Glasgow has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southwestern Garfield County in northeastern Montana Southeastern Petroleum County in northeastern Montana * Until 1000 PM MDT. * At 654 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Mosby. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Morrow County, OHweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Morrow by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-26 18:20:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-26 23:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Morrow The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Central Morrow County in north central Ohio * Until 1130 PM EDT. * At 620 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Mount Gilead, Cardington, Edison, Fulton and Shauck. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Garfield County, MTweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Garfield by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-26 18:54:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-26 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Garfield The National Weather Service in Glasgow has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southwestern Garfield County in northeastern Montana Southeastern Petroleum County in northeastern Montana * Until 1000 PM MDT. * At 654 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Mosby. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Arlington County, VAarlnow.com

Arlington Under Flash Flood Watch This Afternoon

Get ready for another stormy afternoon — and possible flooding. The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for Arlington and the immediate D.C. region. The watch, which takes effect at 1 p.m., cautions that heavy rain which can cause dangerous, rapid flooding is expected this afternoon and evening.
Baltimore, MDNottingham MD

Flash Flood Watch issued for Baltimore area on Friday

NOTTINGHAM, MD—The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for the Baltimore metro area. The watch will be in effect from 1 p.m. on Friday through the evening hours. Numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected on Friday afternoon and into Friday night. Average rainfall amounts are expected to...
Pima County, AZweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Pima by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-26 16:01:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-26 16:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Pima The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Pima County in southeastern Arizona * Until 445 PM MST. * At 401 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near San Miguel, or 16 miles south of Sells, moving north at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Topawa, Vamori, Choulic, Coldfields, Fresnal Canyon and South Komelik. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Wyoming County, PAweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Wyoming by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-26 16:56:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-26 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Wyoming FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHWESTERN WYOMING COUNTY At 456 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams and streets as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Kasson Brook and Stull. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

Comments / 0

Community Policy