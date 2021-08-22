Cancel
Ron Rivera says draft status won't determine final roster spots

By Bryan Manning
 4 days ago
As the Washington Football Team prepare for their second round of cuts on Tuesday, head coach Ron Rivera met with the media on Saturday and talked about how a player’s draft status doesn’t necessarily make them exempt from being released.

“The only time it’s ever important is the first year,” Rivera said. “After that, you start looking at the guys who can help you right now. You really don’t want to cut a guy that you drafted right away, but you want to play the guys who give you the best opportunity to win. That is important.”

When Rivera said he generally doesn’t like to cut the most recent draftees, he’s likely meaning those drafts in the first five rounds. Players like Jamin Davis, Sam Cosmi, Dyami Brown, Benjamin St-Juste and John Bates are locks for the 2021 roster.

Long snapper Camaron Cheeseman is also essentially a lock, considering the position he plays. But for players like Darrick Forrest, William Bradley-King, Shaka Toney and Dax Milne, there are no guarantees.

As far as the 2020 class, obviously players like Chase Young, Antonio Gibson and Kamren Curl are safe. But what about Antonio Gandy-Golden, a fourth-round selection in 2020?

Gandy-Golden has had a good camp. Washington obviously likes him and he offers something most of the team’s other receivers outside of Cam Sims lacks, and that’s size.

If we are to follow Rivera’s comments from Saturday, Gandy-Golden is guaranteed nothing as far as the 2021 roster. He must earn it.

Washington must trim its roster to 80 players by 4 p.m. EDT on Tuesday.

