Dollar Paring Gains as Asian Markets Rebound Despite Poor PMIs

The US dollar index declined slightly after the relatively disappointing US GDP and jobless claims numbers published on Thursday. The data showed that the economy expanded by 6.6% in the second quarter. While this was better than the first estimate of 6.5%, it was worse than the median estimate of 6.0%. Meanwhile, the number of Americans filing for initial jobless claims rose from 349k to 353k last week. Similarly, initial jobless claims rose to more than 2.862 million. Later today, the currency will react to the latest American personal consumption expenditure (PCE) and a speech by Jerome Powell at the Jackson Hole symposium.