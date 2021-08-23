Dollar Paring Gains as Asian Markets Rebound Despite Poor PMIs
Asian markets are staging a strong rebound today, despite poor economic data out of Japan and Australia. Investors are probably reassessing the timing of Fed’s tapering, which would be delayed by the current surge in Delta variant. Meanwhile, China reported zero case of local transmission of COVID-19 for the first time since July. Dollar, Yen and Swiss Franc are paring some of last week’s gains. Canadian Dollar leads commodity currencies higher.www.actionforex.com
