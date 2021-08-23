Cancel
Dollar Paring Gains as Asian Markets Rebound Despite Poor PMIs

By ActionForex.com
actionforex.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAsian markets are staging a strong rebound today, despite poor economic data out of Japan and Australia. Investors are probably reassessing the timing of Fed’s tapering, which would be delayed by the current surge in Delta variant. Meanwhile, China reported zero case of local transmission of COVID-19 for the first time since July. Dollar, Yen and Swiss Franc are paring some of last week’s gains. Canadian Dollar leads commodity currencies higher.

StocksPosted by
The Independent

Sensex flat as Asian markets tumble, Wall Street and FTSE 100 end with gains

The Indian equity benchmarks were trading with muted gains on Thursday with weakness in banking and financial stocks. The Sensex declined as much as 90 points to hit an intraday low of 55,854 earlier and is now 130 points up. Nifty 50 index is above 16,600. Meanwhile, Asian shares stepped back on Thursday despite a positive ending at Wall Street as concerns of rising cases of Delta variant spooked investors. Both Chinese and Hong Kong markets were deep in the red while the Japanese market traded flat. Wall Street stocks rose while the US dollar slipped on Wednesday, with investors...
MarketsFXStreet.com

AUD/USD renews weekly highs near 0.7280 on improving market mood

AUD/USD regained its traction in the late American session. US Dollar Index turned negative on the day near 92.80. S&P 500 Index notched a new all-time high above 4,500 on rising financial stocks. The AUD/USD pair spent the first half of the day consolidating its recent gains around 0.7250 but...
Stockskfgo.com

Asian stocks rally on extended Wall St bounce, easing Fed taper worries

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Asian stocks rose on Tuesday on an extended bounce on Wall Street as investors drew comfort from full approval granted to the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine and on easing worries of an imminent tapering of stimulus by the Federal Reserve. The dollar was licking its wounds after its sharpest...
MarketsDailyFx

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Rises as Bullion Traders Brace for Jackson Hole

Gold, XAU/USD, US Dollar, Jackson Hole - Talking Points. Gold prices point higher as the trading week kicks off. Chair Powell’s signal on tapering key to XAU direction. Gold prices got off to a solid start this week, benefiting from a weaker US Dollar and a small bump in Treasury buying. XAU/USD climbed 1.36% on Monday, with prices now tracking for a third weekly rise, although last week’s gain was marginal. Still, the yellow metal has held up rather well considering the upward price action seen in the US Dollar. A stronger USD typically acts as a headwind for gold prices.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Higher Ahead Of Earnings

U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade after the Dow Jones and Nasdaq surged more than 200 points each in the previous session. Investors are awaiting earnings results from Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE: BBY), Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU), Medtronic PLC (NYSE: MDT) and Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP).
Marketsactionforex.com

Jackson Hole Will Determine The Fate Of The Dollar And Markets

It is not an exaggeration to say that the future of the markets is now tied to Powell’s Jackson Hole speech. Much more so in the currency market, which is often influenced by interest rate trends and expectations. The Fed chairman will be speaking shortly after the start of the...
Businessactionforex.com

Markets Mixed as More Fed Comments Awaited, Sterling Softens

Overall markets continue to trade in a mixed manner for now. Yen and Dollar are currently the weakest for the weak while commodity currencies are the strongest. But all major pairs and crosses are stuck inside prior week’s range. The situation in Afghanistan is unlikely to be a persistent worry for investors. Main focuses will remain on the comments from Fed officials regarding tapering.
Business101 WIXX

U.S. payrolls, euro zone inflation, Asian PMIs

NEW YORK (Reuters) – U.S. payrolls for August, euro zone inflation and Asia purchasing managers surveys – here’s a quick look ahead to next week’s top economic events and themes to be covered by Reuters bureaus. UNITED STATES. It’s all about jobs next week with nonfarm payrolls for August on...
BusinessFXStreet.com

Forex Today: Dollar gains on renewed taper speculation

The greenback ended the day with modest gains against most major rivals. Geopolitical tensions in Afghanistan and comments from US Federal Reserve Robert Kaplan, who said that September would be the time to outline tapering and start it in October, were behind the slump. James Bullard, another member of the central bank, also made comments in the same direction.
Businessactionforex.com

USD Index Retreats Ahead Of US PCE Data

The US dollar index declined slightly after the relatively disappointing US GDP and jobless claims numbers published on Thursday. The data showed that the economy expanded by 6.6% in the second quarter. While this was better than the first estimate of 6.5%, it was worse than the median estimate of 6.0%. Meanwhile, the number of Americans filing for initial jobless claims rose from 349k to 353k last week. Similarly, initial jobless claims rose to more than 2.862 million. Later today, the currency will react to the latest American personal consumption expenditure (PCE) and a speech by Jerome Powell at the Jackson Hole symposium.
Retailactionforex.com

AUD Steady Despite Soft Retail Sales

The Australian dollar has posted slight gains in the Friday session. AUD/USD is currently trading at 0.7256, up 0.28% on the day. It has been a good week for the Aussie, has market sentiment has improved. AUD/USD has gained 1.57% this week and is well into 72-territory. Australia Retail Sales...
PBOC RRR Cut Talk Continues

PBOC RRR Cut Talk Continues

WTI Crude FUTs rise, Tropical Storm Ida in focus. Equity markets are generally off of session lows. US equity FUTs trade higher after prior decline. Topix Marine Transportation index rises over 6%, Iron & Steel index lags. Australia Consumer Discretionary index weighed down by earnings from WesFarmers. Headlines/Economic Data. Australia/New...
BusinessFXStreet.com

S&P 500 Futures, US Treasury yields wobble ahead of Fed Chair Powell’s showdown

S&P 500 Futures, US 10-year Treasury yields remain indecisive after a negative day. Fedspeak renewed taper tantrum, Biden dislikes ISIS but markets care for Powell’s Jackson Hole Symposium speech. Global markets turn sluggish, following a pessimistic day, during early Friday. While portraying that mood, S&P 500 Futures print mild losses,...
Pound to Dollar Rate Consolidates Gains

Pound to Dollar Rate Consolidates Gains

The pound took a breather against the dollar on Thursday, consolidating gains fuelled by a risk-led recovery this week that caused it to move back above the 1.37 level. The UK currency has largely traded in unison with global risk sentiment in financial markets of late – a scenario that has been prolonged by a barren UK economic calendar this week.
Marketsactionforex.com

Canadian Dollar Flat ahead of Powell

It has been a volatile week for the Canadian dollar, but the currency is as quiet as a mouse on Friday. Currently, USD/CAD is trading at 1.2683, up 0.02% on the day. On the economic calendar, Canada’s Raw Materials Price Index (RMPI), rose 2.2%, marking a tenth consecutive monthly increase.
MarketsCNBC

Gold gains on dollar retreat, Delta risks

Spot gold was up 0.4% at $1,787.56 per ounce by 5:09 a.m. ET, while U.S. gold futures gained 0.4% to $1,790.20. Gold rose on Monday as the dollar pulled back, with lingering concerns over possible roadblocks to global economic growth from rising Covid-19 Delta virus cases boosting bullion's appeal. Spot...
Pound rebounds on strong Mfg. PMI

Pound rebounds on strong Mfg. PMI

The British pound has started the new trading week in positive territory. GBP/USD is trading at 1.3672, up 0.37% on the day. The UK Flash PMI reports for August were mixed. Manufacturing PMI was down slightly, to 60.1 (July final: 60.4). Although a 5-month low, this read indicates strong expansion as it is well above the neutral 50-level. Consumer demand remains strong, but manufacturers are having trouble keeping up due to shortages of raw materials.
MarketsFXStreet.com

Dollar falls broadly on return of risk sentiment

Dollar and yen fell broadly on return of risk appetite on Wednesday, intra-day rising U.S. treasury yields in New York session led to broad-based yen selling. (U.S. 10-year Treasury yields ended at 1.344, up by 3.64%) On the data front, Reuters reported the following, new orders for key U.S.-made capital...
BusinessMetro International

Dollar jumps after Fed officials’ taper talk stirs markets

NEW YORK (Reuters) – The dollar jumped from one-week lows on Thursday after two regional Federal Reserve presidents suggested a faster pace of reducing the U.S. central bank’s asset purchases, comments that pushed the greenback toward a key resistance level. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket...

