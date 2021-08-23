Fantasia Film Festival: Midnight (미드나이트) Review
Midnight isn’t so much a thriller but a commentary on society’s treatment of disabled people. The film follows Kyung Mi (Ki-joo Jin), a deaf woman who inadvertently gets caught up in the affairs of a serial killer (Wi Ha-Joon). As much as people might think this could be another Don’t Breathe, it isn’t. This isn’t a movie where a deaf woman has the ability to fight off her attackers. Thus, she attempts to get help from strangers as much as she can — whether it’s cops or random strangers like you and me. Unfortunately for her, these random people would instead help out the serial killer than her.nerdreactor.com
