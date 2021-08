The Cleveland Browns got off to a great start to the preseason with a 23-13 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Let’s get to the highlights. With the exception of FB Andy Janovich, all of the Browns’ starters on offense had the day off — if we’re talking about other prominent players, WR Rashard Higgins and WR Donovan Peoples-Jones both saw action. Peoples-Jones has been the star of camp so far, and he caught the ball well early on, including this first-hand reception on a pass from QB Case Keenum: