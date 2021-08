Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he expects Anthony Martial to get back to his best this season. Martial scored 17 goals in the Premier League during the 2019-20 campaign but managed just four last season. The Frenchman has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford this summer but fit again after five months out with a knee injury, Solskjaer believes he is ready to play a key role up front.