Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colorado Springs, CO

22 Until None veterans rally held in Colorado Springs

By Sean Rice
Posted by 
KRDO News Channel 13
KRDO News Channel 13
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NzNld_0bZq5kQz00

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Today, the veterans group 22 Until None held a rally to raise awareness for veteran suicide.

The event was called Operation Mercury. It was held across eight different countries and 43 different locations, including Colorado Springs.

The Colorado Springs event started at the Palmer High School tennis courts and snaked through downtown with stops at Acacia Park and the Pioneer Museum.

They all had the same goal, show a force against veteran suicide. The organizers said they hoped to get veterans out of their homes, and show them that people care about them.

Christopher Ruble, an organizer for the event, said, "more importantly, showing our brothers and sisters that we fought beside that people are there for them. That people care and there's shoulders to lean on out there."

The organizers tell KRDO that around 50 people attended the event in Colorado Springs today.

Here is the 22 Until None's mission statement:

"With this epidemic running through our ranks of veterans, we need to take a stand as a team. We are currently hosting events along with attending many other events to help our veterans in every way possible. We are currently offering emergency financial assistance, VA benefits help, help transitioning, advocacy, wellness services, camaraderie. We need your help to make this happen. We ask you to take a stand and help us bring this number to zero! We can only do this as a team, so join us and it will happen."

The post 22 Until None veterans rally held in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
KRDO News Channel 13

KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs, CO
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, CO from KRDO News Channel 13, Where the News Comes First.

 https://krdo.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Colorado Springs, CO
Society
City
Colorado Springs, CO
State
Colorado State
Colorado Springs, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Society
Local
Colorado Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Suicide#Operation Mercury#Palmer High School#The Pioneer Museum
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Related
Colorado StatePosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado State Fair fully reopens after scaled-back 2020

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)-- The gates to the Colorado State Fair opened on Friday morning. After a modified year in 2020 because of COVID-19, all events are back this year. There's a lot of excitement to get back to normal. Jackie Dorenkamp and Debbie Walters help run the Vineland United Methodist food booth. It's been open The post Colorado State Fair fully reopens after scaled-back 2020 appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

3-day cleanup event galvanizes 275 Colorado College students, thousands of volunteers

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Organizations and students are partnering together for a 3-day clean-up event. The Colorado Springs Stormwater Enterprise is collaborating with Colorado College and the City of Manitou Springs for the clean-up starting Wednesday, August 25th through Friday, August 27th. It is the city's largest "Adopt-a-Waterway" program since 2019. More than The post 3-day cleanup event galvanizes 275 Colorado College students, thousands of volunteers appeared first on KRDO.
Pueblo County, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

New mask mandate coming to Pueblo city buildings and schools

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Wednesday, the Pueblo County Department of Public Health and the Environment began working to create a public health order requiring masks for students in Pueblo County schools. KRDO learned Thursday that another order with be drafted to issue a mask mandate for all city buildings in Pueblo as well. "I've asked The post New mask mandate coming to Pueblo city buildings and schools appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Flower farm winding down first year of operations at historic Venetucci Farm near Colorado Springs

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- This weekend marks the end of the first harvest season at the Venetucci Farm for Gather Mountain Blooms, a family-run operation that signed a five-year lease to grow flowers on the property. KRDO GMB followed Venetucci's original model of using sustainable farming practices to grow a variety of flowers, The post Flower farm winding down first year of operations at historic Venetucci Farm near Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Firefighters called to fire at townhome in east Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department is on the scene of a working fire. At 5:50 p.m. Wednesday, Engine 8 arrived at 12 Murray Heights Drive. Crews reported smoke showing from the roof. #ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene of a #workingfire at 12 Murray Heights Dr. Engine 8 on scene reporting smoke The post Firefighters called to fire at townhome in east Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Sesquicentennial Minute: Why the USOPC moved to Colorado Springs in the late 70s

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Sports fans know that the road for many American gold medalists runs through Colorado Springs.  Hundreds of Olympic athletes are constantly training in the Springs at the Olympic Training Center, and you might even see them on local trails like the Manitou Incline. It hasn’t always been that way -- The post Sesquicentennial Minute: Why the USOPC moved to Colorado Springs in the late 70s appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado StatePosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Traffic at Colorado Springs Airport continues to take off

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Airport has been busy this summer, and traffic coming through the airport is at the highest its been in recent history. In the month of July, 107,702 passengers were enplaned representing a 30.4 percent increase from July 2019 with 214,382 total passengers traveling through the terminal – a 29.8 percent The post Traffic at Colorado Springs Airport continues to take off appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Streets closed after truck slams into bridge over Platte Ave. in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- One neighbor said it sounded like an explosion when a truck slammed into the bridge over Platte Ave. at El Paso Street Thursday afternoon in Colorado Springs. Both streets have been closed in both directions as emergency crews evaluate the damage to the bridge. Emergency crews said the closure could The post Streets closed after truck slams into bridge over Platte Ave. in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
Pueblo, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo food truck fed firefighters during Albany Event Center fire

PUEBLO, Colo., (KRDO) - A Pueblo man's heart is full after helping feed the firefighters who battled a massive fire at the Albany Events Center earlier this month. Texas native Ukiah Ramirez, owner of the Fire & Ice BBQ food truck, is all too familiar with the act of giving.  "I grew up as a Jehovah's Witness and so my The post Pueblo food truck fed firefighters during Albany Event Center fire appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Platte Avenue reopens as El Paso Street remains closed for foreseeable future

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Platte Avenue was reopened Friday morning after a truck carrying a forklift slammed into the El Paso Street bridge on Thursday. According to the city, crews are continuing to evaluate damage and repair options. El Paso Street will remain closed at Platte Avenue for the foreseeable future. The closure is The post Platte Avenue reopens as El Paso Street remains closed for foreseeable future appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

District 12 parents protest over mask requirements

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Parents protested outside of Cheyenne Mountain Junior High School on Wednesday morning, saying they're not happy with District 12's decision to require masks in the classroom. Mary Louise Fiddler, who helped organize the protest, says she doesn't think the COVID-19 numbers in Colorado Springs warrant the mandate. "I feel like The post District 12 parents protest over mask requirements appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado StatePosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

World Slopper-Eating championship returns to Colorado State Fair

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The 2021 World Slopper Eating Championship is set to return to the Colorado State Fair. The event is set to happen on September 4. The nation's top-ranked eaters will have eight minutes to consume as many sloppers as they can. According to Major League Eating, Geoffrey Esper, the second-ranked eater in The post World Slopper-Eating championship returns to Colorado State Fair appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado StatePosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Affordable housing units coming to east Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Two Colorado organizations have joined forces to open more affordable housing in Colorado Springs. The Commons, a development made possible by Homeward Pikes Peak and Denver-based Rocky Mountain Communities, will focus on housing homeless families, homeless individuals, and veterans. It's an idea first thought of by Beth Roalstad of Homeward The post Affordable housing units coming to east Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado StatePosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Data says El Paso County now Colorado’s most-populated

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- It's been a constant back-and-forth with Denver County in recent years, but El Paso County now stands alone as having more people and property parcels than any other Colorado county. That fact was confirmed this week by County Assessor Steve Schleiker, based on data from last year's census by The post Data says El Paso County now Colorado’s most-populated appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado StatePosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Advocates in Colorado Springs demand Congress take federal action on climate

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., (KRDO)- City Councilman Richard Skorman gathered with local climate and public health advocates at Antlers Park in Colorado Springs asking Senator John Hickenlooper and Congress to take immediate action in supporting the Build Back Better Budget and invest in Climate Change. Advocates for climate change are demanding immediate action to address increasingly The post Advocates in Colorado Springs demand Congress take federal action on climate appeared first on KRDO.
Posted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs City Council votes against rezoning 2424 Garden of the Gods

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- The Colorado Springs City Council, has voted against a controversial housing proposal that would have rezoned the 2424 Garden of the Gods property for residential use. The location houses the Verizon office park, and, if the rezoning is approved, would be converted to an apartment complex with 420 units. The 5-4 The post Colorado Springs City Council votes against rezoning 2424 Garden of the Gods appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

District 20 sees sharp rise in quarantines since school year began Monday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Since the start of the school last week, Academy School District 20 has seen a steady increase of quarantines and isolations. Last year, the number of quarantines, isolations, and COVID cases primarily rose among the district's staff. This year, D20 says the numbers are rising among the students.  “In some The post District 20 sees sharp rise in quarantines since school year began Monday appeared first on KRDO.
El Paso County, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

El Paso County citizens surprised, frustrated by closure of downtown DMV office

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Long lines and system shutdowns are no longer an issue at the downtown office of El Paso County's Department of Motor Vehicles, because that office is now closed. The office, formerly located in the basement of Centennial Hall, is being used for other purposes; the closure, which happened at the The post El Paso County citizens surprised, frustrated by closure of downtown DMV office appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Mountain Shadows neighbors remain upset at proposed Garden of the Gods housing plan

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- It's been a controversial plan for more than a year, but an end may be coming to the saga surrounding the rezoning of the 2424 Garden of the Gods property. The developer proposed project would house 400 units, but neighbors say the area would be too dense and would be a disaster if The post Mountain Shadows neighbors remain upset at proposed Garden of the Gods housing plan appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Furnace stolen from Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity construction site

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity had a furnace stolen from a construction site in broad daylight on Sunday. Iain Probert, Director of Strategic Partnerships with Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity, says he believes whoever took the furnace was experienced. The furnace, along with much of the fitting and piping, The post Furnace stolen from Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity construction site appeared first on KRDO.

Comments / 0

Community Policy