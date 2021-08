In the event of a global catastrophe that causes the breakdown of civilisation as we know it, the best place to see out the apocalypse would be New Zealand, according to a new study.The country famed for its spine-tingling Maori war dance, sheep-filled fields and crisp Sauvignon Blanc would best withstand societal collapse, researchers have concluded.A team at Anglia Ruskin University’s Global Sustainability Institute examined the impact of natural and man-made disasters such as climate change, financial collapse or, say, a pandemic caused by a deadly air-borne virus, to reach its findings.Far-flung island nations with mild weather, low per-capita...