14560 Meadow Glen

Beautiful custom home in Woodbine Place! This home has it all! Upon entry, you will find the open concept floor plan fit for entertaining!! Formal dining area opens to the spacious living room; featuring built-in's, stone gas log fire place, and tons of storage! Beautiful real wood floors, soaring ceilings, triple stack moldings, and more give this home a truly elegant feel! Gourmet kitchen boats custom cabinetry, high end appliances, beautiful corrine countertops, and even a butcher block island! Breakfast nook includes a dry bar! Separate office for those days you work from home! Split bedroom floor plan! Large master suite with a bay window fit for a lounger, beautiful en suite bath with jacuzzi soaker tub, walk in tile shower with multiple shower heads, and a closet that most cant fill!! Guest rooms all on one side of the house. Two rooms adjoin with jack & jill bath, both with generous walk in closets! Third bed has access to hall bath! Upstairs is a soundproof game room area- perfect for the pool table with the ability to have a movie area as well! Step into the garage where you will find a great bonus room accessible thru a safe door- perfect for a protection closet! Out back features an oversized living area and nice outdoor kitchen with views of the heated gunite in ground pool! Fully fenced in yard with great grass areas. This home even has a 5 car garage!!! So much is offered in this spectacular place! A definite must see!