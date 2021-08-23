14560 Meadow Glen
YOU'LL FALL IN LOVE with this exceptional home located in Garden Valley Addn., 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 2 car garage, formal dining or office/bonus room, breakfast room plus large eating bar in kitchen, custom beam work and brick interior accent wall, two stone & brick fireplaces (one inside & one outside on covered patio). Master bedroom has tray ceiling with wood inlay, large walk-in shower, garden tub and oversized closet with shoe boxes, built-ins, and multiple rods. Crown molding throughout main living area, large custom pergola and patio extension with stamped concrete added in 2019, privacy fence, beautiful landscaping. Hand-scraped engineered hardwood floors, carpeting in bedrooms, Lindale ISD.www.sellingtexarkana.com
